Shipping companies offer more secure way to mail holiday packages

Cyber Monday marks the start of the holiday shopping season and this year shipping companies are taking extra precautions to ensure every package ends up in the right hands.

Amarillo police said they file more mail related thefts during the holidays than any other part of the year.

Typically, these thefts take place in broad daylight and within 20 minutes of a package being dropped off at a person's door.

"The suspects either trail the delivery drivers or are close to them when they see boxes dropped off." Sergeant Brent Barbee said. "This is not unusual for this time of the year."

UPS has partnered with a handful of vendors to reduce the amount of time a package spends by itself.

The newest option available to consumers is called "access point."

This requires deliverers to make contact with the person the package is intended for.

If the person is not there to sign for the item, it will be held at a secure location, usually a UPS Store, until the recipient can pick it up.

"The package is never 'unmanned' because it comes off the delivery truck and to the recipient," Sheri Sorrell, the owner of a UPS Store, said. "We have to have photo ID to release the package and the address has to match, therefore there is not much of a chance the package ends up in the wrong hands."

Those shopping from a retailer without the access point option have other measures to take to reduce the likelihood of a theft.

These include having a porch camera, having the package sent to their workplace, leaving delivery instructions and tracking the package to limit the time it spends out in the open.

