Children's Miracle Network votes could bring $50,000 to local hospital

Votes for Children's Miracle Network of Amarillo could result in a $50,000 win to help local children.

A nationwide "Vote for Miracles" campaign is celebrating its 20th anniversary of the Credit Unions for Kids program. The campaign launched Monday and will continue until Dec. 20.

The Amarillo Children's Miracle Network is encouraging the public to vote for the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation.

Individuals can vote once a day over the course of the campaign.

The hospital that has the most votes will win $50,000, while the second-leading vote getter will receive $20,000.

The Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, founded in 2013, provides care and support primarily for cancer patients through screenings and access to quality healthcare.

For more information about the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation visit their website .

