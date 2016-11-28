High Plains Food Bank sees extreme low headed into annual food drive

The High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo has begun their mission to alleviate hunger for thousands of families as they partner with NewsChannel 10 for the Annual Together We Can Holiday Food Drive.

Residents in 29 counties around the panhandle face the harsh reality each month of either paying utility bills or having a meal to eat, which is why the food drive and fundraiser will make a staggering difference to so many.

The High Plains Food Bank is a non-profit organization that distributes more than 650,000 pounds of food each month on average.

Zack Wilson, Executive Director with HPFB, says this year's food supply is the lowest he's seen since coming on board with the organization. While this year's goal is a hefty one, it only takes one dollar to provide 4 meals to those in need.

Studies show 1 in 4 kids go without food, so Kid's Cafe and The Garden are two programs operated by HPFB that work to change that statistic.

You can help meet some of this need by donating at this year's food drive from December 5th-10th. You can find the NewsChannel 10 crew and volunteers from HPFB at United Market Street on Georgia next Monday through Friday.

Financial donations are a top need as the food bank can purchase more meals that way. However, other items in high demand are canned veggies, canned meat, pasta, peanut butter, beans and rice.

For more information you can call (806)374-8562, send an email to webmaster@hpfb.org, or visit hpfb.org

If you would like to drop off a monetary donation, you can swing by 815 Ross Street in Amarillo. To mail your donation, address the envelope to PO Box 31803, Amarillo, Texas 79120.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.