GivingTuesday in Amarillo

Giving Tuesday lands on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and serves as a kickoff to the holiday giving season. It is a global day of community giving to encourage and celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Salvation Army is just one among many local non-profits in Amarillo you can donate to.

"The Salvation Army is serving 365 days a year serving meals and providing social services for the community," says Salvation Army Public Relations Director Stephanie Pena. "Of course it's Christmas time so we are providing gifts to children in need this Christmas as well."

Over 50 Amarillo non-profits are participating this year and the Amarillo Area Foundation is promoting the event asking for you to open your hearts to help those in need in Amarillo.

"It helps because we depend totally on the giving of our community," says Major Harvey Johnson." This focus of a special day jump starts the giving for the holiday season."

Last year, around the United States #GivingTuesday brought in more than $117 million for non profits and giving Tuesday has brought together more than 45,000 partners worldwide.

It is asked that you make sure you use the hashtag #GivingTuesday to talk about the causes and organizations you support.

If you would like to give head to www.thepanhandlegives.org

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.