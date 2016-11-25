$19.5 million bond brings needed updates to Groom ISD

The passing of a recent bond is giving the school district of Groom much needed renovations.

A $19.5 million bond is lifting the spirits of teachers, students and the community of Groom.

The school district has been in crucial need of updates and with the help of residents they can now start a three year construction project.

"It is a tremendous investment by our community and we are excited and we are going to take real good care of it," Superintendent Jay Lamb said. "We are going to have a facility we can be proud of and hopefully give us about 40 or 50 more years ensuring the viability of the district."

The recent bond will also help bring back programs to the school as well as add new courses.

Officials said students will be able to take more career and technology programs and enjoy a second gym, as well as a new science lab for the elementary grades.

Groom Independent School District (ISD) will also introduce pre-K classes and a new life skills room for special education.

Although most feedback has been positive, Lamb said there has been some concern over the large bond amount.

He also said he's received negative feedback coming from older students who unfortunately will not get to see the completion of the construction.

Overall he said everyone, from the students to community members, are excited to start the projected and see the new upgrades.

"I think it makes a huge impact on the community as a whole because in small communities the school is the center of life," Lamb expressed. "If we are able to keep it nice and keep it new that just makes everything better in the community. If we were unfortunate to lose our school then I believe the community would basically die."

Lamb hopes the renovations and the introduction of new programs will draw in new teachers to the hallways of Groom.

"Teaching and proper certifications are always a need and a new facilities will definitely help you attract those people," Lamb said.

Officials expect to start construction of school renovations next fall.

Groom ISD will bring in portable classrooms to help accommodate students and teachers during the construction process.

