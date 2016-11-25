Volunteers bring smiles to local foster children

A local organization is working to bring joy to children this holiday season who are in foster care.

The Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association gathered inside Walmart with a list full of wishes.

Together with volunteers and foster parents they walked down the aisles in search of each child's wish.

The goal was simple, they wanted to show each child that they are loved and of course, bring a smile to their face come Christmas day.

"For some of these kids this may be their first Christmas, so getting new clothes or new toys makes an impact on their lives," President of GAFPA Edna Zack said. "We hope our actions remind them they are loved and that they have somebody who cares for them."

Those who would like to donate to local foster kids or are interested in becoming a foster parent can click here.

