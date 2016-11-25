Hemphill County Sheriff's Office still searching for missing teen

UPDATE: Hemphill County is now offering a $12,500 reward for anyone whose information or tips lead to the return or recovery of Thomas Brown.

If you have any information on Brown or his whereabouts, contact the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office at (806) 323-5324.

This reward is made possible through an initial donation of $5,000 from Toot'n Totum, and $7,500 donated by Canadian residents.

Brown's family is now working with a private investigative firm along with the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office as the search for him continues.

**********

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office is continues its search Monday for 18-year-old Canadian High School senior Thomas Brown.

According Brown's mother, Penny Brown, he was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. after spending the evening with friends, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown is described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 6' 1," and 180-190 pounds.

His mother said the image below depicts the outfit Brown was last seen wearing.

He was last seen in a solid black pull over with an orange OSU insignia on the left shoulder, black Canadian Wildcat shirt, faded Buckle jeans, and may be potentially wearing an orange beanie, and new gray/black Under Armour shoes.

According to the Canadian Record, searchers found Brown's SUV around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 at the municipal waste water treatment facility parked under some trees with no signs of foul play.

"We conducted a large area ground search today. At this point nothing further has been found," Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis told the newspaper Saturday. "We are still actively investigating all angles of the reason or reasons for the disappearance of Brown."

The Hemphill County Sheriff's Office called in assistance from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rangers and the Texas DPS.

The record states, helicopter pilots Trey Webb and Jason Abraham, in addition to some horseback riders and volunteers on 4-wheelers, also helped conducted a search of the immediate area where the vehicle was found and down to the Canadian River.

A canine search found a scent around the vehicle but nowhere else. The area has since been cleared.

"Attempt to Locate" bulletins were sent out to area law enforcement agencies throughout the area and in Oklahoma.

If you have seen Brown or have information that might assist in finding him, call the sheriff's office at (806) 323-5324.

Brown's mother said she is thankful for the community's support. "Thank you for all your help and please bring Thomas home to me safely."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.