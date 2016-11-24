Turkey Burn: work off those Thanksgiving calories

On Thanksgiving many people will consume more calories during their family gatherings than any other day this year. But why should we feel guilty?

NewsChannel 10 has a workout for you called the turkey burn that you can do before or after your Thanksgiving feast so that you will not feel quiet as guilty as you normally would eating some extra calories.

Lisa Stanfield a Boot Camp Challenge drill sergeant at Gold's Gym helped us put together this workout and showed us the best way to burn off the extra calories from our Thanksgiving guilty pleasures.





TURKEY BURN WORKOUT AT HOME

APPETIZERS:

narrow squats 15 reps

push ups 15 reps

forward lunges 15 reps each leg

TURKEY BURN - 1 MIN JUMPING JACKS

MAIN ENTREE:

wide squats 15 reps

hop in/outs 15 reps

skaters 15 reps

TURKEY BURN - 1 MIN JACKS, 1 MINUTE SIDE STEP JUMP

DESSERT:

burpees 20 reps

tricep push ups 20 reps

jump lunges 20 reps

TURKEY BURN - 1 min JACKS, 1 MINUTE SIDE STEP JUMP, 1 MINUTE PLANK HOLD

