Red light cameras to stay in Amarillo

Red light cameras have helped decrease car accidents in Amarillo, according to the latest data released to the city.

Since their installation in 2008, 121,000 cars have been caught running red lights on these cameras.

In 2016 alone, 9 citations are made by each camera every day.

A report presented to the city council Tuesday showed that red light camera videos help police determine who was at fault in certain types of accidents.

Data showed traffic accidents and fatalities decreased in the areas where the cameras are located.

The same cannot be said for the rest of the city, where crashes increased overall.

"To see these people just blatantly run through and risk all of our lives - anybody in that intersection is subject to die when they just run through a red light," said Mayor Paul Harpole.

A few people have called the city to complain after receiving tickets from red light cameras.

Most claimed that they were innocent, until they went back and watched the footage.

"Every one of them called me back and said, 'oh my gosh I'm so sorry I did do that,'" said Harpole. "So sometimes when that happens you're just unaware. You make a mistake. But still we want to raise awareness because it puts people's lives at risk."

Right now there are 9 cameras placed around the city at the following locations:

NB and SB Coulter St. @ Elmhurst Dr. SB S. Pierce St. @ SE 3rd St. SB S. Pierce St. @ SE 11th Ave. NB S. Ross St. @ E. I-40 SFR WB W I-40 NFR @ Coulter St. NB Amarillo Blvd W./I-40 @ Tascosa Rd./Gem Lake Rd. WB Amarillo Blvd E./I-40 @ N. Pierce St. WB Amarillo Blvd E./I-40 @ N. Fillmore St. SB S. Taylor St./US 287 @ SE 10th Ave.

There are no plans to change that number soon.

"We will not decide that right now," said Harpole. "I think what we'll do is talk to our traffic commission to see about the effectiveness where they are and then as we did last time bring them back to commission for any other information. We haven't discussed what would happen with those more or less or what."

