New ambulance gives Panhandle community peace of mind

New ambulance gives the community of Panhandle peace of mind

"This new ambulance will give us a peace of mind because now we have a new truck we can rely on," Lorrie Baze said / Source: KFDA

Panhandle's Emergency Management Services (EMS) has welcomed a much needed piece of equipment, a brand new ambulance.

Officials said the latest addition will help the department better serve not just the community of Panhandle, but the entire county.

"We cover so much coverage area not only in our city, but in our county," EMS Director Lorrie Baze said. "This new ambulance will give us a peace of mind because now we have a new truck we can rely on."

Panhandle's EMS crews respond to calls in Carson County.

On average the crews see between 30 to 35 calls per month and around 400 a year.

Right now, the EMS has two older ambulances which Baze describes as outdated and in need of repairs.

In addition to the new emergency vehicle, the town also received a new engine for its 2006 ambulance.

"You don't want to be stuck on the side of the road with a critical patient," Baze said. "We want to be able to get them there in a safe and timely matter."

Baze said the need for a reliable vehicle was critical for her department because the older ambulances had engine problems and were just too loud while riding inside.

"The older trucks are really loud and you have a hard time sometimes communicating with your patients because you just can't hear them," Baze said. " I think this truck will be a lot quieter and a lot smoother ride for them."

The new ambulance still has to go through a few more inspections before the EMS crews can take it out on runs.

It is expected to make its first run within three weeks.

