Guymon man issued warrant for rape, incest

A Guymon man has been issued a warrant from the Guymon Police Department for 2 counts of rape/lewd molestation and 1 count of incest.

Pedro Ramos-Guico is already behind bars in the Jackson County Jail in Oklahoma for a separate incest charge out of Altus, OK.

His bond from that initial charge is set at $250,000.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 10 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

