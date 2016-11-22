Blessings behind bars

"I really wanted a program I prayed and asked God to send me somewhere were I could really focus on my self and my spirituality and really just change my total pass and just come out and be a new creation," Aaron Groves / Source: KFDA

A new program is giving area prisoners hope for a new life after their release.

Trinity Fellowship now offers a ministry program inside the Dalhart Unit.

Every Thursday volunteers invite inmates to come out and worship with them.

NewsChannel10's Nelly Ramirez attended the service and described it as calm and empowering, as she watched over 100 men worship and praise.

Volunteers go out to Dalhart to share their stories and hope their testimonies encourage these men behind bars.

"They have made some bad decisions in their lives as we all have made bad decisions and they are suffering the consequences of that," Pastor Larry Miles said. "God still loves these men and women and he has a good plan for them. In Jeremiah 29:11 God says, 'I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you not to hurt you, plans to give you hope and a future,' that's why we do the things we do in the prisons."

Officials from the prison said Trinity's service draws out the biggest number of inmates with over 100 attendees.

"It's not just something that we put on for an avenue for our inmates to get out of the cells, it's not an out of cell time," Warden Joel A. Gauna said. "Generally the services run about the same time we are running recreation and if they wanted to go out to the recreation yard that's where they can be."

During the recreation period, inmates have the option to be out in the yard, have physical fitness or watch television in the day room.

"They have different choices and they choose to be there for that one specific reason," Gauna said.

Warden Gauna and his officers agree the service is important not just for the faith of the prisoners, but also to help them when they transition back into society.

"It shows these guys out here that somebody cares about them, that somebody has a genuine love for them," inmate James Waits said. "It is going to be hard for each and everyone of us when we get outside these walls to make a life for ourselves."

After speaking with a few of the men it was determined that they all have one thing in common...they felt a part of the church.

"They were not just coming in and leaving, they were coming in and staying to really work with us and really giving us something afterward to look forward too," inmate Aaron Groves said.

Groves said this ministry is not a passing time for him, but an answer to his prayers.

"I really wanted a program," Groves expressed. "I prayed and asked God to send me somewhere were I could really focus on my self and my spirituality and really just change my total pass and just come out and be a new creation."

Gauna said there is a possibility of moving the Trinity prison ministry to a later time so that the men who can not attend the services because of school or work can also have time to attend.

