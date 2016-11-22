Crime Stoppers weekly fugitive now in custody

Authorities say Amarillo Crime Stopper's featured subject in this week's 'Fugitive File' is now behind bars.

Adrian Casarez, who was wanted for numerous felony warrants out of Potter and Randall Counties, was arrested for felony evasion/detention with a motor vehicle as well as being in possession of an illegal substance on Nov. 22.

He was booked into the Deaf Smith County jail.

Police say they received a call Tuesday afternoon about Casarez driving erratically through Hereford.

