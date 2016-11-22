TxDOT construction for holiday season

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has seven major projects to improve traffic and safety in Amarillo.

Of the seven major projects, five have either started or are scheduled to start in the 2017 fiscal year (before the start of September).

The goal of these projects is to improve traffic flow in the city's most highly traveled streets.

"We'll have a lot of bridge replacements coming up here, you will see one that is currently underway at Ross-Osage and I-40 and down the road you'll see some more bridge replacements taking place," Sonja Gross, public information officer for TxDOT's Amarillo Branch, said.

Bridge repairs along I-40 from east to west are: 335 Loop, Whitaker Road, Ross Osage Drive, I-27 Interchange, Bell Street Bridge, Coulter and Soncy.

Some of the projects have been temporarily stopped to reduce traffic during the holiday season but construction will resume in January of 2017.

"Our main goal is to get people traveling from point A to point B in a safe an efficient manner," Gross said. "You're going to see a lot of construction projects taking place throughout the city of Amarillo, and we ask you take extra caution when you see the orange cones."

