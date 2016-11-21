Million dollar donation to help WTAMU athletes

"We like to see them do well on the court we like to see them do well in the classroom and we want to know that we might of had a small part in their success after they leave WT," Bob & Mary Stewart / Source: KFDA

A recent donation will soon help hundreds of West Texas A&M athletics with their college finances.

Bob and Mary Stewart are WT alumni and love cheering on their fellow Buffs which is why they donated $1 million to WT's athletic department.

"WT is family, we are concerned about the student debt many students are incurring and we hope we can off set some or most of that," Bob Stewart said.

Mary Stewart hopes the recent donation will help current and future students focus on sports, classroom studies and take off some finical burdens.

"We like to see them do well on the court, we like to see them do well in the classroom, and we want to know that we might of had a small part in their success after they leave WT," she said. "God has blessed us so we are sharing the blessing with the students."

The money will establish the Bob and Mary Stewart Athletics Scholarship Endowment.

"Endowments are a big part of what makes institutions tick and the security of knowing that we have funds and scholarship dollars that will continue to be invested in students year in and year out is important to us," Director of Athletics Michael McBroom said.

The funds will go to all of the varsity teams and coaches said the impact goes beyond the courts, track and fields.

"Scholarships are the life line to our success and without scholarships we can't go out after the top best student athletics in the nation, so with this it allows us to do that," Basketball Coach Kristen Mattio said.

WT will start giving the Stewart Scholarship to over 400 student athletes in 2017.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.