'Baby Angel' campaign underway for new year

The search is on for the next baby angel at Welcome Pardner in Amarillo.

For more than 20 years the non-profit organization that welcomes folks into our community also names a new 'Angel' to represent the panhandle area.

The contest begins every October and is for babies ages 15 months and younger. The babies are judged on appearance and an essay written by mom and dad explaining why their child should represent the Panhandle as the new Welcome Pardner! Angel.

The winner of each year's competition receives a 'Watch Me Grow' photo package as well as their very own page on the Welcome Pardner! website. The baby angel will make public appearances throughout the year and win an array of prizes.

The deadline is Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. if you would like to get your baby entered to win. You can mail entries to Angel Center P.O. Box 30926, Amarillo, Texas 79120 and entry fees are only $10.

You are asked to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return of photos. Online Registrations will be available and notified by announcement.

For more information call 806-356-1555 or visit Welcome Pardner.

