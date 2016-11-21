Listeria found in manufacturing facility, hummus recall underway

Colonial Heights, VA - Sabra Dipping Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products made prior to November 8, 2016 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product. The recall includes the products listed below; these were distributed to retail outlets, including food service accounts and supermarkets, in the U.S. and Canada.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers with any product with a “Best Before” date up through January 23, 2017 are urged to discard it. Consumers can find code and “Best Before” date on the lid of each package.

UPC SKU Item 040822014700 300051 Sabra Hummus Caramelized Onion 10OZ 040822000017 300066 Sabra Hummus Classic 7OZ 040822011143 300067 Sabra Hummus Classic 10OZ 040822017497 300070 Sabra Hummus Classic 17OZ 040822014687 300074 Sabra Hummus Classic 30OZ 040822431156 300076 Sabra Hummus Classic 5LB – 6ct 040822011112 300079 Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 48ct: 3 x (16 x 2oz) 040822011952 300080 Sabra Hummus Classic with pretzels 4.56OZ 040822011235 300094 Sabra Hummus Garlic 7OZ 040822011242 300095 Sabra Hummus Garlic 10OZ 040822017510 300097 Sabra Hummus Garlic 17OZ 040822012256 300099 Sabra Hummus Garlic 32OZ 040822301121 300100 Sabra Hummus Garlic 30OZ 040822011990 300104 Sabra Hummus Garlic with pretzels 4.56OZ 040822011921 300106 Sabra Hummus Jalapeno 10OZ 040822011341 300117 Sabra Hummus Olive 10OZ 040822011747 300132 Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 10OZ 040822127530 300134 Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 7OZ 040822990011 300136 Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 17OZ 040822012157 300139 Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 32OZ 040822012430 300142 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 7OZ 040822011549 300143 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 10OZ 040822017503 300146 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 17OZ 040822328647 300148 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 32OZ 040822301114 300150 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 30OZ 040822434553 300151 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 5LB – 6ct 040822011969 300153 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper with pretzels 4.56OZ 040822011433 300158 Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 7OZ 040822011440 300159 Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 10OZ 040822017558 300161 Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 17OZ 040822027540 300164 Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 10OZ 040822014731 300166 Sabra Hummus Sun Dried Tomato 10OZ 040822027700 300266 Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 32OZ 040822027588 300298 Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 17OZ 040822990011 300501 Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 17OZ – 6ct 040822017503 300502 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 17OZ – 6ct 040822020114 300593 Sabra Hummus Basil-Pesto 10OZ 040822330466 300736 Sabra Hummus Tuscan Herb Garden 32OZ 040822342049 301216 Sabra Hummus Classic 32OZ 040822342131 301271 Sabra Hummus Classic with pretzels 4.56OZ – 8ct 040822342209 301283 Sabra Hummus Garlic 23.5OZ 040822017497 301290 Sabra Hummus Classic 17OZ 040822342506 301430 Sabra Hummus Bold & Spicy with tortilla chips 4.56OZ 040822017510 301480 Sabra Hummus Garlic 17OZ – 6ct 040822342728 301481 Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 6 x 2oz (12 x 6pks) 040822011648 301483 Sabra Hummus Lemon 10OZ 040822342735 301484 Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 2OZ – 6 x 2oz (12 x 6pks) 040822330381 301485 Sabra Hummus Tuscan Herb Garden 17OZ 040822010078 301511 Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 16 x 2oz – 12 ct 040822010047 301512 Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 12 x 2oz – 12 ct 040822342988 301566 Sabra Hummus SF Rosemary/Sea Salt 10OZ 040822343145 301585 Sabra Spreads Spicy Chili 8.5OZ – 8ct 040822343138 301586 Sabra Spreads Garlic Herb 8.5OZ – 8ct 040822343121 301587 Sabra Spreads Honey Mustard 8.5OZ – 8ct 040822343114 301588 Sabra Spreads Salt & Pepper 8.5OZ – 8ct 040822343671 301640 Sabra Hummus Taco 10OZ 040822344043 301705 Sabra Hummus 3 Pepper Chili 10OZ

No other Sabra products are affected. In particular, Sabra products not included in the recall are: Sabra Organic Hummus, Sabra Salsa, Sabra Guacamole and Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips.

Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information from 9:00 am to 8:00 PM eastern time. For product reimbursement, consumers can contact www.sabrahummusrecall.com. Full list of impacted product is below. The company has subsequently taken steps to correct this matter.

The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.