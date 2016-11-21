Listeria found in manufacturing facility, hummus recall underway

Colonial Heights, VA - Sabra Dipping Co., LLC is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products made prior to November 8, 2016 due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which was identified at the manufacturing facility but not in tested finished product. The recall includes the products listed below; these were distributed to retail outlets, including food service accounts and supermarkets, in the U.S. and Canada.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers with any product with a “Best Before” date up through January 23, 2017 are urged to discard it. Consumers can find code and “Best Before” date on the lid of each package.
|UPC
|SKU
|Item
|040822014700
|300051
|Sabra Hummus Caramelized Onion 10OZ
|040822000017
|300066
|Sabra Hummus Classic 7OZ
|040822011143
|300067
|Sabra Hummus Classic 10OZ
|040822017497
|300070
|Sabra Hummus Classic 17OZ
|040822014687
|300074
|Sabra Hummus Classic 30OZ
|040822431156
|300076
|Sabra Hummus Classic 5LB – 6ct
|040822011112
|300079
|Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 48ct: 3 x (16 x 2oz)
|040822011952
|300080
|Sabra Hummus Classic with pretzels 4.56OZ
|040822011235
|300094
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 7OZ
|040822011242
|300095
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 10OZ
|040822017510
|300097
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 17OZ
|040822012256
|300099
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 32OZ
|040822301121
|300100
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 30OZ
|040822011990
|300104
|Sabra Hummus Garlic with pretzels 4.56OZ
|040822011921
|300106
|Sabra Hummus Jalapeno 10OZ
|040822011341
|300117
|Sabra Hummus Olive 10OZ
|040822011747
|300132
|Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 10OZ
|040822127530
|300134
|Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 7OZ
|040822990011
|300136
|Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 17OZ
|040822012157
|300139
|Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 32OZ
|040822012430
|300142
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 7OZ
|040822011549
|300143
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 10OZ
|040822017503
|300146
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 17OZ
|040822328647
|300148
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 32OZ
|040822301114
|300150
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 30OZ
|040822434553
|300151
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 5LB – 6ct
|040822011969
|300153
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper with pretzels 4.56OZ
|040822011433
|300158
|Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 7OZ
|040822011440
|300159
|Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 10OZ
|040822017558
|300161
|Sabra Hummus Supremely Spicy 17OZ
|040822027540
|300164
|Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 10OZ
|040822014731
|300166
|Sabra Hummus Sun Dried Tomato 10OZ
|040822027700
|300266
|Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 32OZ
|040822027588
|300298
|Sabra Hummus Spinach & Artichoke 17OZ
|040822990011
|300501
|Sabra Hummus Pine Nut 17OZ – 6ct
|040822017503
|300502
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 17OZ – 6ct
|040822020114
|300593
|Sabra Hummus Basil-Pesto 10OZ
|040822330466
|300736
|Sabra Hummus Tuscan Herb Garden 32OZ
|040822342049
|301216
|Sabra Hummus Classic 32OZ
|040822342131
|301271
|Sabra Hummus Classic with pretzels 4.56OZ – 8ct
|040822342209
|301283
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 23.5OZ
|040822017497
|301290
|Sabra Hummus Classic 17OZ
|040822342506
|301430
|Sabra Hummus Bold & Spicy with tortilla chips 4.56OZ
|040822017510
|301480
|Sabra Hummus Garlic 17OZ – 6ct
|040822342728
|301481
|Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 6 x 2oz (12 x 6pks)
|040822011648
|301483
|Sabra Hummus Lemon 10OZ
|040822342735
|301484
|Sabra Hummus Red Pepper 2OZ – 6 x 2oz (12 x 6pks)
|040822330381
|301485
|Sabra Hummus Tuscan Herb Garden 17OZ
|040822010078
|301511
|Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 16 x 2oz – 12 ct
|040822010047
|301512
|Sabra Hummus Classic 2OZ – 12 x 2oz – 12 ct
|040822342988
|301566
|Sabra Hummus SF Rosemary/Sea Salt 10OZ
|040822343145
|301585
|Sabra Spreads Spicy Chili 8.5OZ – 8ct
|040822343138
|301586
|Sabra Spreads Garlic Herb 8.5OZ – 8ct
|040822343121
|301587
|Sabra Spreads Honey Mustard 8.5OZ – 8ct
|040822343114
|301588
|Sabra Spreads Salt & Pepper 8.5OZ – 8ct
|040822343671
|301640
|Sabra Hummus Taco 10OZ
|040822344043
|301705
|Sabra Hummus 3 Pepper Chili 10OZ
No other Sabra products are affected. In particular, Sabra products not included in the recall are: Sabra Organic Hummus, Sabra Salsa, Sabra Guacamole and Sabra Greek Yogurt Dips.
Consumers can contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 for additional information from 9:00 am to 8:00 PM eastern time. For product reimbursement, consumers can contact www.sabrahummusrecall.com. Full list of impacted product is below. The company has subsequently taken steps to correct this matter.
The recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.