TNR policy passes 1st ordinance reading

The proposed Trap-Neuter-Return policy for feral cats in Amarillo is just one ordinance reading away from being enacted.

Animal Management & Welfare sees dozens of feral cats brought into the shelter every week.

Those cats are almost always euthanized, but that doesn't get rid of the cat problem - more cats just move in where those cats used to live.

TNR is designed to drastically lower the number of feral cats in Amarillo.

This would allow animal rescues to have those cats fixed and released back to their colonies.

"It's the most humane solution, and what we've done in the past for 4 decades now has failed. We've trapped them and we've killed them," said William Kearns of the Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board. "All that happens then is you create a vacuum. More cats move into that area because it's a food source."

But right now this practice is not allowed in Amarillo.

That could change on Tuesday, when the city council will vote on the final reading of the proposed TNR ordinance.

"I believe it's going to be successful," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management & Welfare. "We have an amazing partnership with the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. They have a phenomenal team that is going to lead this. We will be there to support them as we move forward. This is a new endeavor but once again we will be successful."

Both organizations have received overwhelming support from the animal community for this change.

"People love animals, and if you can't actually get out and help them yourself you can donate and that's what we're going to need is money to make this work," said Kearns.

None of this burden falls on the taxpayers.

It's up to animal rescue groups to start raising money to make this a reality.

Individual citizens are encouraged to work with the animal rescues if they're interested in getting involved.

The Humane Society asks if you trap feral cats, come to the shelter to get the voucher for neutering and microchipping.

Then take the cat to participating clinics for the procedure.

Havens hopes this program will be ready to start in January.

