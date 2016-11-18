International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Every year over 42,000 people commit suicide leaving behind friends and loved ones to grieve. But, one local organization is hosting an event to help those left to cope. Nov. 19 is Survivor Day, it is the one day a year when people affected by suicide gather around the world at events in their local communities.
On Saturday, Nov 19 the Amarillo community is coming together to help those who are affected by suicide.
The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is inviting you to come together with others who have lost someone to suicide, and gain strength and hope in your healing process. The gathering will feature guest speakers and opportunities to talk and meet others to hear about their journey.
The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the 9th floor of the Chase Tower. It is asked that you register for the event, but it is free to anyone who wants to attend. To register call 806-322-2627.
For more information visit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Residents will soon see a big change on two major Amarillo streets.
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
Weather Outlook for Friday, June 30
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
The 10th Annual Coffee Memorial Boots vs. Badges Blood Drive kicks-off today.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Since Amarillo's 4th of July celebration will be downtown this year instead of at John Stiff Park, first responders are taking extra precautions to make sure you're staying safe while having fun.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.
Farmers Markets are once again making their way back to the Panhandle.