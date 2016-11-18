International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Every year over 42,000 people commit suicide leaving behind friends and loved ones to grieve. But, one local organization is hosting an event to help those left to cope. Nov. 19 is Survivor Day, it is the one day a year when people affected by suicide gather around the world at events in their local communities.

On Saturday, Nov 19 the Amarillo community is coming together to help those who are affected by suicide.

The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is inviting you to come together with others who have lost someone to suicide, and gain strength and hope in your healing process. The gathering will feature guest speakers and opportunities to talk and meet others to hear about their journey.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the 9th floor of the Chase Tower. It is asked that you register for the event, but it is free to anyone who wants to attend. To register call 806-322-2627.

For more information visit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition.

