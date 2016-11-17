Amarillo woman arrested after multi-agency investigation

An Amarillo resident has been arrested following a lengthy multi-agency investigation.

A two year investigation involving Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigation, Amarillo Police Department, Randall County Sheriff Office, US Marshals, and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office led to the search of five local massage spas, two residences and numerous financial accounts.

Xiaoyao Wang, 52, of Amarillo, was arrested and charged with money laundering and aggravated promotion of prostitution. Both of which are first degree felonies.

Wang was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

Earlier in the day, authorities informed NewsChannel 10 they had obtained search warrants and were collecting evidence.

One of the more notable spots from the investigation was a massage parlor located inside Village Shopping Center at 34th and Bell Street, where personnel from the various agencies could been seen walking in and out of the building.

