Toys for Tots needs your help providing Christmas for kids

Toys for Tots needs your help this holiday season to deliver a new toy at Christmas to less fortunate children throughout Potter and Randall Counties.

Toys for Tots is a national organization which is run by the US Marines. Over its life span, the Marine Toys for Tots Program distributed over 494 million toys to over 230 million less fortunate children. The the goal of the organization is to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas.

The campaign is looking for new unwrapped toys, books, stocking stuffers, stuffed animals and games. However, they cannot accept realistic looking weapons or gifts with food. They are really in need of toys for girls ages 12 to 18.

The Foundation does purchase supplemental toys/gifts for their campaign sites and focuses on these age groups. In the past, items purchased for these groups have included, but are not limited to: sporting equipment/bags/balls; books, backpacks, cosmetics, purses, watch/wallet gift sets, bath gift sets, board games, radio control cars/trucks, hand-held electronics, skateboards/helmets, curling irons, hair straighteners, and hair dryers.

Even though Christmas is still over a month away, it is not too early to start thinking about donating toys to help less fortunate families in our area celebrate the holiday.

"Thank you Amarillo for your generosity, without you we would have no distribution," says Coordinator John Hamlin. "It is not too late to donate. We are still looking for toys and with Black Friday right around the corner it only takes one toy to change a Christmas morning."

Anyone can drop off toys until around December 15th at any location where you see a Toys for Tots box. Here is a list of some locations around Amarillo:

Ashley's Home Center 5220 S. Western Aspen Creek Grill 4110 I-40 Frontage Road Batteries Plus Bulbs 5073 S Coulter Batteries Plus Bulbs 3301 E I-40 at Paramount Ako D. Bradford,M.D 1301 S. Coulter, Suite 202 Craig Senior Living 5500 S W 9th Ave East Amarillo Blvd Market 4638 Amarillo Blvd East Fix In a Zip 3300 S. Coulter #3 Gebo's 4350 Canyon Drive Gebo's 2500 SE 3rd KISS FM 6214 SW 34th Ave Milan Institute of Cosmetology 2400 SE 27th Avenue Milan Institute 7001 I-40 West Texas Tech Health Science Center 1400 S. Coulter Toys R Us 2403 Soncy Rd. Tri State Ford 1900 E. Interstate 40 United States Marines Recruiting Office 200 Westgate Parkway #G2 Your Time Massage 3419 S. Coulter 2A Warren Caterpiller 1101 S Fm 1912 Winston Water Cooler of Amarillo 622 S Grant St Yellowhouse Machinery Company 11500 I-40 East

