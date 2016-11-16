Texas Tech encourages residents to get screened for colon cancer

After receiving over $1 million dollars in grant money last year, Texas Tech has worked to conduct over 900 colon screenings in the Texas Panhandle.

So far, two patients who received a screening have been treated and survived severe cases of colon cancer.

"It does not hurt to get screened," cancer survivor Edna Roberts said. "Everyone should get a screening just to be sure and to be on the safe side. Sometimes you may not even be aware that there is a problem when there is."

Team members associated with Texas Tech's mission will visit community events, homeless shelters and clinics to reach area residents who are less likely to come forward for a screening.

There is also now an initiative to use the funding more creatively to reach a lot of the population that is not insured and by finding translators to contact our large refugee population.

"We are also reaching out to the refugee population, we have presentation materials in their own languages," Surgical Oncologist, Subhasis Misra, said. "Our goal is to prevent the cancer because ultimately we can prevent it. So, really we are targeting anyone we can find, anyone that we can each out to."

Texas Tech is also working with 'Get Fit to Stay Fit,' which helps provide colon screenings at no cost to anyone in the Texas Panhandle, and will provide at home tests.

"Our primary screening method fecal immunochemical testing and it is a test that is done in the privacy of the patients home," Michelle March, Get Fit Program Manager, said. "They collect two extremely small stool samples, mail them back in a prepaid hazardous approved envelope and then those samples are tracked so we can pay for the invoices and we send them to the lab."

For more information on how to get an at home test, you can visit Get Fit to Stay Fit's website.

