Power restored for thousands including schools in southwest Amarillo

Power is now restored for Xcel customers in southwest Amarillo after 3,300 people went without electricity, including multiple schools.

Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel says crews have been looking into a possible equipment failure in the 34th Street Substation. Currently they are re-routing power in areas near 45th and Bell extending to Western Street.

AISD campuses have been affected with at least two middle schools and 2 elementary schools included.

Officials with the power company say power was out for just over 30 minutes before it was restored.

