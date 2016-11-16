TxDOT introduces the #EndTheStreakTX Campaign

Every day for the past 16 years, somebody has lost a spouse, child, friend or neighbor on Texas roadways. Over 55,000 people have lost their lives and TxDOT is reminding drivers only you can change this statistic.Through the #EndTheStreakTX campaign TxDOT is reminding drivers to stay alert, obey traffic laws and take personal responsibility behind the wheel.

The leading causes of fatalities continue to be failure to stay in one lane, alcohol and speed. To decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities officials remind drivers to buckle seatbelts. It is state law that all passengers in the car need to be buckled at all times. They also ask that drivers pay attention to the road, never drink and drive, and follow the speed limit and drive slower speeds when weather or conditions warrant you to slow down.

To help raise awareness of this tragic, daily statistic, TxDOT is asking people to change their social media profile pictures to the black image available for download here. Throughout November, TxDOT’s social media pages will share facts and information about the last 16 years of roadway fatalities and invite Texans to publicly show their commitment to ending the streak of deadly days by sharing these posts with #EndTheStreakTX.

TxDOT also will invite the public to share personal stories of loved ones lost in car crashes on its social media pages using photo and video testimonials with #EndTheStreakTX. They hope reading the stories and using the hashtag will help Texans remember to be responsible behind the wheel.

Only Texas drivers can end the 16 year stretch.

