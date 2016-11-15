City council discusses possible LGC changes

The LGC oversees the 3 downtown catalyst projects, including the new parking garage shown here, Source: KFDA

The Amarillo Local Government Corporation (LGC), the board that handles all downtown projects including recruiting a baseball team to play in the MPEV, could be seeing some changes.

The LGC was tasked with overseeing the 3 downtown catalyst projects - the Embassy Suites Hotel, the new parking garage and the MPEV.

Tuesday evening the Amarillo City Council discussed the future of the LGC, asking questions like does it need more members, more or less city council involvement, and how much longer does it need to exist?

Right now, two city council members - Lisa Blake and Randy Burkett - serve as 2 of the 7 voting members on the LGC.

Blake is suggesting they remove at least 1 of those seats and open it up to a member of the public.

"If we have 2 city council members on that board and we vote on a particular item, then when it's brought to city council we're voting again," said Blake. "It's important that we are represented fairly and that our citizens are represented fairly."

Burkett said the council needs to have a hand in what the LGC does.

"The LGC was created with 2 council members on there to be kind of a watch dog on it and to work with other citizens," said Burkett. "So I didn't see a point in changing it now, especially when we're getting toward the tail end of this downtown catalyst project."

The information city staff presents to the LGC on these catalyst projects is the same information the city council receives during their meetings.

This lead Burkett to question how much longer this board is even needed.

"It is a bit redundant," said Burkett. "I could see a point, not necessarily right now, but there could be a point in time where we no longer need the LGC."

Sunny Hodge-Campbell, the chair of the LGC disagrees.

She said the hours they put in planning and going over contracts and documents helps the city council and city staff and gives vital citizen input.

Once the catalyst projects are finished does not mean the LGC has to be finished.

"After this project is complete the LGC's scope is not only downtown, but it can be the entire city of Amarillo," said Hodge-Campbell. "Are there other projects or other items that they want to see developed or done that the LGC could spend the time and do the quality work needed?"

One thing all parties seemed to agree on is the possibility of adding more voting members who are not elected officials.

Ultimately any changes made would be by the city council and not the LGC.

No action was taken Tuesday, but the discussion will continue.

