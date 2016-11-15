Amarillo Education Foundation supports Amarillo schools

Local financial leaders are raising money for the Amarillo Independent School District through the Amarillo Education Fund.

This organization provides grants for student issues not addressed in school budgets.

Each year they provide approximately $50,000 for items such as clothing, school supplies, transportation, classroom participation and extra curricular activities.

"In today's economy, schools struggle with funding and they have to allocate money toward other things." Chris Powell, President of the Amarillo Education Foundation, said. "We fill that gap by providing grants to teachers for those things that can't get funded though the school."

Between 20 and 30 grants are awarded every year.

Brandy Self is the principal of Travis 6th Grade and was one of last year's recipients.

She said the money she received helped support the refugee students in her classroom.

"The grants are critically important for us because it allows us to provide for our kids with issues outside the traditional educational setting," Self said. "When students have those other needs met, the are more successful academically in school."

Classes from Pre-K through high school are eligible to receive a grant.

For information on how to apply for a grant click here.

