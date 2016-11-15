This week is national collection week for Operation Christmas Child and it is asked that residents donate shoe boxes filled with with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. Each donated shoe box will be delivered to children around the world who are in need. This year, Amarillo and surrounding cities hope to contribute more than 18,000 shoe boxes toward the 2016 global goal of 12 million.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 135 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 150 countries and territories. For many of these children, the gift-filled shoe box is the first gift they have ever received.

We are so blessed in this country with so many resources and there are so many kids around the world who have no hope." says Network Coordinator Karen Copeland. "One little shoe box can provide hope to a child."

Caring people around the country will transform 9.5 million empty shoe boxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items, notes of encouragement and fun toys, such as a doll or soccer ball.

These shoe box gifts will be delivered to children overseas living in extreme poverty or affected by war, disease and natural disaster.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan's Purse, an international christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

"There are still shoe boxes available for people to come and pick up and take to the store to pack," says Copeland. "They can also come by and see what's going on and get excited about the program and not only participate this year but for years to come and maybe become a volunteer."

Shoe boxes can be picked up to fill and returned to Saint Stephen United Methodist Church.

Saint Stephen United Methodist Church

4600 S Western Street

Amarillo, TX 79109



Hours:

Monday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.





