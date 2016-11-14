Potter County addresses court house parking issues

As Potter County awaits the completion of the downtown parking garage, officials are working to make parking conditions easier for employees and residents.

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner said the lack of parking spaces downtown affects residents and her staff.

"I have people coming in for probation hearings and they have to park far away because there is no place to park around the building," Tanner said. "I hate that and I tell them I am sorry there is no place to park and remind them we are working on the issue."

Potter County has purchased 150 parking spots inside the new downtown parking garage to fix this problem.

The spots will be for county employees and for the larger number of residents serving jury duty.

"Between 200 and 220 people show up and are having to park on the streets," Tanner said. "It is a massive parking problem, especially when everyone is scrambling for a parking spot."

To fix the current problem, Tanner is working with the city to remove the two hour parking signs near the Potter County Courthouse.

"With all of the construction going on right now I have convinced the city months ago to take down the two hour parking signs to allow people to park on the streets so they can at least have a place to park," Tanner said. "My goal is for them to have a space to park and they won't get a ticket while they are inside doing their civil duty."

Tanner said she hopes the 150 future parking spaces are enough to help the parking issues around the Potter County Courthouse.

