Two men sentenced after causing pilots to make emergency landing in Amarillo

Two men who were charged after interfering with a flight crew one year ago have been sentenced.

The Southwest flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo after the crew claimed six men became unruly and made aggressive movements toward attendants.

Today, 21-year-old Jonathan Petras was sentenced to seven months in federal prison and 23-year-old Wisam Shaker was sentenced to five months in federal prison.

Judge Sidney Fitzwater also ordered them to pay $6,890 in restitution, jointly.

The FBI, the APD and Rick Husband International Airport Police are being credited with the investigation of the case.

