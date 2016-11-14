Lung cancer and smoking decreasing in Texas

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the deadliest of cancers. It accounts for more deaths than any other cancer in both men and women.

There are 80-90% percent cases of lung cancer due to the tobacco found in cigarettes along with known and unknown chemicals. Over the past few years lung cancer cases in Texas have decreased showing people are putting down the cigarettes and putting health first.

"Trends for smoking has gone down for a few years now. So when trends for smoking tobacco go down obviously mortality rates will go down as well," said Jason McCoy Senior Marketing Manager for American Cancer Society in Amarillo.

From 2008-2012 over 58,000 Texans suffered from lung cancer, while over 43,000 died from it. Since then people in Texas have been adopting a smokeless environment. Estimates show that for 2016, in Texas, over 14,000 people suffer from lung cancer and over 9,500 are estimated to die from it this year.

Texas has decreased by 44,000 in lung cancer and a 33,000 thousand in deaths.

"If you can prevent 80% of all cancers you can greatly reduce the number of deaths, this means more moms and dads at the dinner table and that grandmas and grandpas get to go fishing with kids. It impacts families in a huge way," McCoy said.

The American Cancer Society and organization will continue to spread awareness within the city and hope five years from now the trend will continue to decrease and lung cancer loses its first place.