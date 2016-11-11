Amarillo cultural district leads to new events, venues

The historic Woolworth building, future home of Moondoggy's Pizza, Off the Hook, and The Esquire (Source: KFDA)

Now that Amarillo has been approved for a cultural district, Center City of Amarillo is starting to plan more events for the public to enjoy.

New restaurants, events and awards are all part of that downtown revitalization.

Let's start with the award.

The Lofts on 10th was recently named winner of the "Best Renovation/Rehabilitation" of a building in any downtown in Texas with a population over 50,000 people.

"This is so important to us because we're trying to show that the cultural district includes architecture and history as well as visual and performing arts," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City.

That project is just one example of old downtown buildings turning into living quarters.

The old Firestone building right across the street will start similar renovations in January.

There are also changes coming to the historic Woolworth building on 7th and Polk.

"It will have Moondoggy's Pizza on the first floor and on the second floor a steak and seafood restaurant called Off the Hook," said Duke. "Pat Swindell & Pizzazz, he's going to put in a jazz club called The Esquire."

Construction on those projects are already well underway.

Esquire is expected to open in January.

Center City is already working to expand its summer art festival, and have several art themed events happening now.

"We have a western artists show in [the lobby of] Happy State Bank from November 30th through December 2nd," said Duke. "And at the Amarillo Museum of Art they're opening a show called Panhandle Highways."

That show opens Friday night.

Duke is also working to put up signage to identify the cultural district's boundaries.

