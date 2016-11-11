Pampa students honor veterans

Over 350 Pampa 4th graders gathered to honor veterans in their own special way.

The Veterans Day tribute was full of heartwarming moments for local veterans and citizens of Pampa.

Pampa ISD started this tradition with Travis Elementary School and now all of the elementary fourth grade students participate in the annual event.

"Its so important to honor veterans and make them feel appreciated because it's done so rarely," coordinator Rebecca Lewis said. "You don't just usually walk up to a veteran and say thank you for your service and this is a day we can let them shine and feel so appreciated."

Throughout the performance many veterans were touched through the songs and power points the students and teachers put together.

The performance brought out a lot of emotion in veterans, causing a few of them to step away.

"It kind of tears you up because they do special things," Veteran Danny Martin said. "You know that today they love you and you know they are behind you and it's the best thing in the world right now."

Many teachers said it's important to educate all students on the meaning behind veterans and Veterans Day.

"Our children need to learn the sacrifices that have been made for their freedom because if they have not traveled outside much of their area outside of the country they don't understand how privileged we are to live in the U.S.," Lewis said.

Students sent out meaningful messages to the veterans and one veteran wanted to share these encouraging words with them.

"They can do anything that they want and strive to do," Veteran Chris Wagner said. "They have to keep it in their minds to be determined and once they set their goals once they can achieve anything."

