Hundreds gather in Amarillo to commemorate those who have served

People across the panhandle are commemorating the men and women who have served in our armed forces.

As we all know, freedom is not free.

And today we owe our respect, our thanks and that freedom to those who have served our country.

Somber, but proud. That was the mood this afternoon at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial.

But if you think people attended it just to hear the music and see the marches, you're wrong.

"Our veterans are a key part to our history and to our modern day, our presence in the world and everything that we go through and accomplish...they're critical and we overlook them," says Randi Culp. "They're so overlooked."

"Today...especially with our country in the turmoil it's in, it really looks like this is a turning point, it looks like the people out are enthusiastic and it really makes the veterans feel proud," says Vietnam Army veteran Doug Barnes.

Many of the veterans in attendance are now bound to wheelchairs, and Korean War Army Veteran Nat Quintana is one of them. But that did not stop him from showing pride in his country, as even they were seen standing at the glimpse of our flag.

"Our values shape our country," says Culp. "Our values determine who we are and what we look like to the rest of the world and what our next moves are going to be as a military force and as a big brother but our values are who we are as a country."

"Just everybody don't give up on America because we're still the greatest country in the world," says Barnes.

In speaking with attendees today, we asked...what do you want to tell our veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces?

"My gosh, thank you. Thank you...that's all."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.