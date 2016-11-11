Gaming community unites to benefit area children

Yellow City Comic Con will be hosting their second annual event that benefits Children's Miracle Network's Extra Life.

Extra Life is a campaign that raises funds to support families who have sick or injured children in our area.

"Any programs that Children's Miracle Network has or any event that they have, all the fund stay local, which is so wonderful," CMN Molly Caviness said. "It helps our families with medical bills. It also helps us recruit more sub-specialty pediatric doctors to the area which we so desperately need."

Last year, gaming businesses hosted the Extra Life fundraiser, where more than 90 gamers participated and raised about $20,000 for the Children's Miracle Network.

This year, the event is bigger and has transformed into a marathon.

"Last year was the first year for a lot of gamers to hear about Extra Life, we have more than a 200 percent increase in funds and participants, so we are hoping to hit that same number and if not, hopefully raise more than that," Caviness said.

This Extra Life fundraiser will be a 12-hour marathon and will begin Nov. 12, at 10 a.m.

This one day gaming convention will be held in the Sunset Center's Ballroom, where gamers of all kinds will be able to play anything from video games to board games.

"Gamers can expect every game imaginable," YC3 Social Media Coordinator, AJ Stamps, said. "We are going to have everything from Halo, to Call of Duty, to Madden, to tabletop games. It's really going to be an event for anyone and everyone."

There are two types of tickets available for this marathon.

There will be a $5 casual gamer pass and the hardcore gamer pass which will include pizza and a drink for $15.

The easiest way to access the Sunset Ballroom for the event is to enter through the Sunset Center's North entrance.

