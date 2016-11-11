City plans sewage and water expansion to meet growing population

City engineers are planning the expansion of sewer and water lines in the northwest quadrant of Amarillo.

This area has recently been developed for residential use and the growing number of homes is putting stress on the current system.

"The Woodlands, one of the largest neighborhoods in the area, has just about outgrown the ability to connect to the existing system," Floyd Hartman, the Director of Capital Projects for the city of Amarillo, said.

The biggest challenge facing city engineers is varying elevation. Unlike the rest of Amarillo, which is relatively flat, the northwest area is full of hills.

These hills limit the extent of the current system; therefore, to meet the growing demand of this area the city needs to build an additional infrastructure.

"That's why the city is involved with the engineering," Hartman said. "We need to provide service to those future areas that may want to connect to our system and ensure it is flexible enough for the future."

The city recently allocated more than $200,000 for the engineering of this project.

Civil engineers are working on an analysis report which will outline the construction schedule and costs.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.