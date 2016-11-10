Ronald McDonald visits Hereford to spread an important message

Ronald McDonald made an appearance in Hereford to promote anti-bullying at Aikman Elementary.

"We have our own anti-bullying program," Sandra Maldonado, Aikman Elementary Principal, said. "So, it's great to have Ronald here and to work with our kids. It's a lot of excitement, Ronald calls himself the Chief Happiness Officer and he is really bringing a lot of happiness to our children by doing a little bit of magic with his show and just giving a positive message about to make a friend is to also be a friend."

Each Hereford school takes part an anti-bullying program and each week teachers and parents will work together to find ways to encourage students to come forward if they are being bullied.

Ronald McDonald was also in town to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.

McDonald's has begun their 'Helping Hands' campaign which helps raise funds to provide a place for families to stay as they travel to Amarillo for their child's medical needs.

"We serve anyone who has to travel to Amarillo," Shelley Cunningham, RMHC Executive Director, said. "Right now, we have a physician who has patients from Florida that are coming. The McDonald's restaurants that are helping with this fundraiser for us go from Hereford across to Childress, North to Guymon and Tucumcari, Portales and Clovis."

Sick children from birth to 21 years old can stay at the Ronald McDonald house.

Though the house does ask families to contribute $20 to spend a night at the house, about 65 percent of those families, this year, were not able to contribute anything.

"That's why we are here doing our project at McDonald's, so to the people that would like to help, we greatly appreciate it," Ronald McDonald said.

