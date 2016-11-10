The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a Veterans Day ceremony Friday Nov. 11.

Colonel Fred Harmon, a US Army veteran is the guest speaker and will be joined by Major Scott Woolery, Amarillo Civil Air Patrol, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Along with the speaker, a wreath will be laid, The Honor Guard and Color Guard will be performed.

This ceremony is being held at 4101 South Georgia in Amarillo at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

