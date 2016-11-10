21st Annual WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo returns to Amarillo

This week is the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo and it is sure to be fun for the whole family. Nov. 10 the action kicks off at the Amarillo Civic Center. You can watch real working ranch cowboys compete for the WRCA World Championship title.

On Nov. 9, the event kicked off with a celebration. But, Nov. 10-13 is when the excitement heads into the arena. This 5 day event has fun for the whole family. You can meet the contestants, there is a horse show, the Budweiser Clydesdales, and of course the World Championship Ranch Rodeo which starts at 7 p.m. each night.

During the event there will be Ranch Bronc Riding, Wild Cow Milking, Team Stray Gathering and more. Tickets range from $32 to $42.

"I was one of the guys that helped start this 21 years ago and in those years we have given over 2 million dollars to ranch kids and ranch families in times of need and for education," says WRCA Board Member Gary Morton. "But, one of our main focus' is the skills of the working ranch cowboy. Like they always say, we have a lot of cowboys but you just can't see them from the road. So, we bring them to town and we let them compete against each other."

The WRCA works hard to help those in need, whether it be because of a crisis or they don't have the money to continue their education. Events like this week's WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo help the organization raise the money needed to help cowboys and ranchers around the panhandle.

Their mission is to help ranch cowboys and their family members who want to continue their education and help families who who are suffering significant hardships and who are not otherwise able to provide for their needs.

"The reason I became part of this team is because of what we are here to do. it is truly the mission that drives us," says WRCA Member Leman Wall. "The team that got together 21 years ago came together not just to produce a ranch rodeo, that's the fun part. But, the money we raise by the support of those in the community, when you buy a ticket to these events you are actually helping to support real people."

If you would like more event information or to purchase tickets visit Working Ranch Cowboys Association.

2016 World Championship Ranch Rodeo Schedule of Events:

Wednesday, Nov. 9

5 pm Kickoff Celebration/ Ned LeDoux Concert Grand Plaza

& Intro to 2016 WCRR Teams

Thursday, Nov. 10

9 am til Kids Cowboy Camp AISD

1 pm to 8 pm Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show South Exhibit Hall

1 pm to 8 pm Ranch Expo North Exhibit Hall

1:30 pm WCRR Contestants Team Meeting Heritage Room

4 pm WCRR Contestants Picture Arena

7 pm 1st Performance 21st World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

Friday, Nov. 11

8am to Noon Wrangler, Ranch Hand, & Jr. Ranch Horse Show Arena

9 am to 8 pm Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show South Exhibit Hall

9 am to 8 pm Ranch Expo North Exhibit Hall

12:30 pm to 2 pm WRCA Jr. Youth Cow Horse Championship Arena

1:30 pm WCRR Team Captains Meeting Auditorium Lobby

Noon to 6 pm Cowboy Poetry & Music Heritage Room

2:30 pm to 4 pm Sr. Ranch Horse Show Arena

7 pm 2nd Performance 21st World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

Saturday, Nov. 12

8am to 11 am Cowboy Ranch Horse Show Arena

9 am to 10 am Sanctioned Rodeo Meeting Heritage Room

9 am to 8 pm Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show South Exhibit Hall

9 am to 8 pm Ranch Expo North Exhibit Hall

10 am to Noon Crisis & Scholarship Brunch & Auction Glass Room/ East Concourse

1:30 pm WCRR Team Captains Meeting Auditorium Lobby

Noon to 6 pm Cowboy Poetry & Music Heritage Room

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm WRCA Sr. Youth Cow Horse Championship Arena

7 pm 3rd Performance 21st World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

Sunday, Nov. 13

10 am to 12 noon Cowboy Church & Christian Cowboy Gathering Auditorium

11 am to 6 pm Cowboy Trade & Trappings Show South Exhibit Hall

11 am to 6 pm Ranch Expo North Exhibit Hall

11 am WCRR Team Captains Meeting Auditorium Lobby

2 pm 4th Performance 21st World Championship Ranch Rodeo Arena

6 pm WCRR Awards & Contestants Party Heritage Room





