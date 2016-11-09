Restaurant Association presents donation to support culinary student education

The Panhandle Restaurant Association presented a $34,000 check to benefit culinary based educational and charitable organizations in our area.

This check will be distributed to nine different organizations and three local school districts.

"The Panhandle Restaurant Association helps our culinary students with our pro-start programs in each high school," Kevin Hawkins, Panhandle Restaurant Association President, said. "We also help other restaurants in our community by answering legal questions and by being a resource."

About $15,000 from this donation will go toward the Amarillo and Canyon Independent School Districts and their five culinary-based programs.

The association said they want to provide more opportunities for students interested in this field to help them study locally instead of going out of state after high school.

"We feel like our talent is leaving Amarillo," Monika Barbee, Panhandle Restaurant Association Secretary, said. "These kids are getting into culinary and are excited about it but they leave because there's not many classes available."

They also provide about $3,000 a year in scholarships to graduating high school students and have provided nearly $60,000 since the association began.

"It's really important for us to give back to the community," Barbee, said. "Without the community we would be able to help others."

The association distributes 100 percent of the funds that are donated to them or raised at charity events.

