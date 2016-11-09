New diesel technology enhances learning experience for AC students

The trucking industry has changed in many ways thanks to technology and now Amarillo College (AC) students will be able to work hands on with the latest diesel engines.

This change stems from a donation from Bruckner’s Truck Sales, they gave a MACK MP7 diesel technical training engine to AC.

The engine is one of the newest models and will give students a broader education.

Representatives from Bruckner’s Truck Sales said they want to help students and the college take a step into the future of trucking technology.

"This gift allows the students to be able to work on that latest technology," President of Bruckner Truck Sales Brain Bruckner said. "Students get that experience and take it whenever they go out in the work force. It will help prepare them to take those jobs that are available in diesel trucks and diesel technology."

Currently, AC has 6 older engines student study and work with but now this new model will introduce students into the future of trucking.

"A lot of the engines now are starting to become more electronic, so it helps us a lot more to know what we are dealing with instead of having to freak out not knowing how to work with it," AC student Julissa Gallego said.

Students are not the only ones excited about the recent donation, instructors are also eager to start implementing the engine into their courses.

"This engine is going to improve our program, we are in dire need of modern engines and modern technologies to teach our students," instructor Billy Barclay said. "Without that engine our program will stall out. I believe the new engine is going to boost our program and make it bigger, better and stronger."

Barclay said the new engine will affect three of the four classes he teaches.

AC students will start working with the new diesel truck engine next semester.

