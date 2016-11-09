GRAPHIC: Diocese of Amarillo opening investigation after priest posts video with aborted fetus

Amarillo Father Frank Pavone is making national headlines after placing an aborted fetus upon an altar and broadcasting it live to promote his ideas about the presidential election.

In a Facebook Live video Sunday, Pavone urged viewers to take a hard stance against abortion and vote against ideals that encourage it. Pavone, who made the video on behalf of an organization called Priests for Life, said the fetus was entrusted to him by a pathologist for burial.

"We have to decide if we will allow this child killing to continue in America or not," Pavone states. "Hillary Clinton and the Democratic platform says yes, let the child-killing continue (and you pay for it); Donald Trump and the Republican platform says no, the child should be protected.”

Editors note: The video below was taken directly from Father Frank Pavone's public Facebook page and is unedited. Viewer discretion is advised.

The post has since been shared more than 12,000 times. Though criticized for its blunt nature, Pavone's video also gathered support by some of the video's viewers.

"This is what has to happen to see what happens to these babies, don't blame the priest, he didn't do this... he is simply showing us what many refuse to see," wrote one poster.

Amarillo Diocese Bishop Patrick J. Zurek condemned Pavone's actions and said further investigation into the video is ongoing.

"Priests for Life, Inc., is not a Catholic institution, but a civil organization, and it is not under the control or supervision of the Diocese of Amarillo. Father Frank Pavone has posted a video on his Facebook page of the body of an aborted fetus, which is against the dignity of human life and is a desecration of the altar. We believe that no one who is pro-life can exploit a human body for any reason, especially the body of a fetus. The Diocese of Amarillo deeply regrets the offense and outrage caused by the video for the faithful and the community at large. The action and presentation of Father Pavone in this video is not consistent with the beliefs of the Catholic Church. The Diocese of Amarillo is opening an investigation about all these matters."

