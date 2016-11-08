Presidential campaign source of significant stress

This presidential campaign continues to be the source of significant stress for many Americans, regardless of party affiliation.

It's an election like no other.

Vicious attacks turned personal between political parties seem to rule our lives at the moment. So much in fact, it's harming people's health.

It's one of the most divided contests in recent history, and down-to-the-minute coverage of the election dominates all platforms of mass media.

In fact, 52 percent of American adults report this election is a significant source of stress, according to the American Psychological Association.

It's called election stress disorder.

"Whenever we are bombarded with information which is called information overload from all of these messages coming from the politics so in other words the news media, Facebook politics, Twitter, now at work and all of these different channels, that's actually triggering people's stress," says Dr. Leslie Ramos-Salazar, Professor of Business Communications.

"It just becomes too much after a while," says Political Science Professor Dr. Dave Rausch. "I think in part it's because of the more national news where we'd just be 50 states. You'd just pay attention to what's going on, red your local newspaper and find out what's happening. But now you can find out what's happening in upstate New York."

So what do you do when your news feed is filled with stressful politics? The easiest answer...stay away from it.

Or channel your energy to something else like volunteering.

"Limit media exposure and what that means is set clear boundaries between yourself and these messages because they're overwhelming," says Ramos-Salazar. "So the second you feel stressed, just stay a little bit informed...you want to know a little bit what's going on. But don't let that flood you into their negativity."

Though it seems this will all be over tomorrow, there is post-election stress as well, as not everyone will be happy with the outcome, and will need a place to voice their disappointment.

But officials want you to remember...no matter the outcome, it's not the end of the world.

