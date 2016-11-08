Budweiser Clydesdales in town for the World Championship Ranch Rodeo

The Working Ranch Cowboys Association is holding their 21st World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo this week and the Budweiser Clydesdales will be a part of the show.

Rodeo events will be every day begin Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. and the Clydesdales are expected to make a performance each day until Sunday, Nov. 13.

"We travel about 330 days a year with them, and we are happy to be back in Amarillo this year for the Ranch Rodeo Championships," assistant supervisor, Todd Radermacher, said.

During each trip the Budweiser team will prepare 10 Clydesdales and allow eight to perform during shows.

Horses that travel are no younger than four years old. The horses here in Amarillo range from 4-years-old to 16.

This group originates from the Anheuser-Busch Brewery out of Colorado, so when the crew takes them on trips they have to be sure they travel safely.

"We take three semi-trucks on the road with us each trip," Radermacher said. "Two are for the horses, and the other one carries all of our harnesses, wagon and all the equipment that we need. There's only seven of us that take care of them and also have to drive the trucks."

For a horse to be a part of the Budweiser team, each has to have four white socks, a blaze of white on the face and have a solid colored body.

"These horses are 18 hands tall that's about at least 6 feet high and weigh 2,000 pounds," Radermacher said. "Our heaviest one is 2,200 pounds. They can eat 40 pounds of hay in a day, they drink 30 gallons of water and will eat anywhere from five to 10 pounds of grain."

In the rodeo, the horses will do a 10 minute driving demonstration to show how well the horses move despite their size.

If you want to see the Clydesdales, they will be on display at the Civic Center Nov. 9 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The public will be able to see the eight horses harnessed and hitched to the iconic red wagon for free.

