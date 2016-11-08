What to know when heading out to vote

Fly Boy Roys and The Acai Bar are two of the newest restaurants to open in Amarillo.
Sources are now becoming readily available for the public to try IV hydration.
Heal the City is celebrating their first day open in their new clinic in Amarillo.
In recognition of Alzheimer's Awareness Month, Texas Tech is encouraging locals to participant in memory screenings.
One West Texas High School senior will be heading to our nation's capitol next month to witness history happen on Capitol Hill. Jackson Schroeder attended a leadership summit in Washington, D.C. when he was in 7th grade, but did not expect his involvement in that program to land him an invite to the inauguration in January. Now he has a month to prepare, research, and draft legislation to present to some of our nation's top politicians. Schroeder is one of select group...
