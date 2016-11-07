Locals looking for more answers after Pantex groundwater meeting

Pantex has increased its efforts to clean an aquifer on its property after polluting it during the wars of the 1900's.

Monday they held a stewardship meeting to inform the public about the status of the groundwater and the steps they are taking to rectify it.

One of the major methods they are using is pump and treat. This process removes water from the aquifer so it can be purified before being returned to the ground.

Environmental experts with Pantex presented they are removing hazardous materials such as high explosives, hexavalent chromium boron and other waste products.

Despite the steps Pantex has taken, many are still concerned with the lack of process.

Worker with the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability, Lon Burnam, said we need to start asking how can we stop making the mess.

"It's great we're moving forward and making progress, more slowly than I'd like, but they are making progress," Burnam said.

One area native said the meeting was underwhelming and left him with more questions.

"Is Pantex still polluting out here?," Jerry Stein said. "If so how much or how little? Do we have any systems in place so we can figure out these problems?"

Pantex declined to speak with us about this issue.

