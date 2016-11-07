Amarillo's Municipal Court encouraging area drivers to participate in "Take the Pledge"

Those who take the pledge help advocate for safer driving (Source: KFDA)

The Amarillo Municipal Court is working with the city and the Amarillo Police Department to hold their "Take the Pledge" campaign.

They hope it will encourage drivers not use their phone while driving by providing fliers, stickers and pamphlets about safer driving.

"Death rates and accidents are on the rise and we're finding out more are related to distracted driving primarily cell phone use," Karla Abernethy-Thetford, Municipal Court Programs Coordinator, said. "So, we saw this as a good opportunity to educate citizens some more on the dangers and provide this 'Take the Pledge.'"

Texas designates one week each November to recognize the work the Municipal Courts do, and this year Amarillo wants to do more by bringing residents this safer driving campaign.

"If you are looking at a text message while driving, it can distract you for five seconds," Abernethy-Thetford said. "In those five seconds, if you are driving 55 miles per hour you can drive the length of a football field. A lot can happen in five seconds, texting and driving can slow your reaction time to at least by 18 percent, so you are not able to react as quickly to something happening right in front of you."

Those who want to get involved can visit the Municipal Court downtown at 201 S.E. 4th Ave.

To pledge you can sign a card that will be displayed to help stop distracted driving and you will then receive a small gift that advocates safer driving.

The court will be open Monday through Friday anytime between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The campaign begins Nov. 7 and will end Friday, Nov. 11. Once the week ends, your name will be entered to win a prize either from the court or the Amarillo Police Department.

