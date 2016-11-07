Lunch and Learn to benefit the Downtown Women's Center

Tuesday, Nov. 8, Center City and the Laura Bush Institute for Women's Health will be hosting a Lunch and Learn event. The event benefits the Downtown Women's Center which works to provide housing and services to overcome homelessness and addiction.

Staff at Center City want you to be your "Own Best Friend" and support the Nutritional Health Lunch and Learn. The event is the last of a three part series dealing with mental, emotional, physical and nutritional health and is designed to help you learn how to better take care of your own body.

The live your life by the seed of some plants event is presented by the Two Knives Catering Lunch is taking place in the Amarillo National Bank Plaza II at 500 S.Taylor on the second floor in the community room from noon to 1 p.m. with a light lunch provided.

The event is sold out, but if you would like to donate contact 806-414-9941 or email angeka.knapp@ttuhsc.edu

