Local organizations work together to honor area veterans

Veteran's Welcome Home Celebration will be held at the Fairgrounds in the Rex Baxter Building (Source: KFDA)

To honor local veterans, the Amarillo VA will be holding their 9th annual Welcome Home Celebration.

The event will focus on honoring area veterans and their families and will also include a giveaway from Socks for Soldiers, who will be offering winter jackets, gloves, and socks for needy veterans.

"We will have a lot going on at the Welcome Home Celebration, the Amarillo's Firefighters pipe and drums will be leading off our ceremony," Katrina Goldby, Transitioning Care Management Program Manager, said. "Cannon Air Force Base representatives, the Mayor, and the Amarillo VA's director will be saying a few words thanking our veterans and honoring them."

This event will highlight veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. The public is encouraged to join in to welcome home veterans and thank those who have previously served.

There will be free food, music, painting and games for children and adults.

"If someone is in need all they need to do is show us their VA card or their military ID and prove that there is a true need for a coat," Socks for Soldiers President Carolyn Miller said.

This organization has worked for three months to collect over 60 coats for this celebration and is still seeking donations to help support all veterans in our surrounding area.

"If someone is looking to make a donation we ask them to contact us at 806 352-7899," Doug Miller said. "We also encourage people to donate, if they send a donation in it's tax free, they can have a tax exemption out of that. When we receive donations we will contact others in the community to find needy veterans. We want to be that extra helping hand and show that someone does care."

At the celebration, veterans will be able to receive free flu shots and experts will answer questions about benefits veterans have earned through military service.

This event will begin on Nov.5 at 11 a.m. right after the downtown Veteran's Day Parade, at the Rex Baxter Building at the Fairgrounds.

For those attending, are encouraged to enter the fairgrounds at gate 2.

