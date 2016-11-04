CISD finishes expansion of elementary school

City View Elementary has finished construction on its expansion project.

New classrooms have been added to accommodate the increasing number of students in the school district.

On Friday, crews started moving in the furniture for the new classrooms including desks, chairs, electronics and other classroom essentials.

The school has not determined which grades will move into the new facility but officials with Canyon Independent School District said this space is desperately needed.

"These classrooms are vital for our students," said CISD coordinator April McDaniel. "We need our students on campus to be comfortable and not over capacity."

The new classrooms will not be used until the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.