Dumas YMCA opens after school program

Dumas hopes a news after school program will help working parents and their children.

The city of Dumas has not had an after school program for months which is why the Moore County YMCA created the new service.

The new program will start Nov. 28, and students will be in the YMCA's care from the last school bell until 6:00 p.m.

"My goal is that children don't end up home alone but rather have the opportunity to have mentors who can help them grow into stronger individuals," YMCA CEO Brenda Elzner said.

According to organizers, the YMCA is working with the Dumas Independent School District to provide transportation.

Students who are enrolled in the program will be bused to Hillcrest Elementary School, where they will have mentors and tutors to help them with their homework.

During after school care, students will receive healthy snacks and will be able to participate in physical activities.

"We want this program to be a place where kids can come after school and get a snack and do homework and play and have fun," Program Director Patrick Penewit said. "Our vision is growth and opportunity to make sure that we can offer this to as many kids that can sign up for it."

Right now the YMCA is only accepting 35 children but Elzner said they can take in 70 children, a goal she wants to meet by the end of the year.

For parents who struggle with financial needs, a financial assistance program is available.

The program costs $22.50 per week per child.

Monday, Nov. 7 the YMCA will host an informative meeting where parents can register their child and can ask any questions.

The after school care meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m.

